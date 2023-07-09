In Jerusalem, in the Arsenal Hill area on July 9, law enforcement agencies prevented an attempted attack with a knife. Reported on Sunday The Jerusalem Post.

According to the newspaper, the attack was prepared by a woman. She was shot on the spot.

It is specified that the policeman noticed the woman when she was at public transport. He asked if she needed help. In response, the woman took out a knife and refused to throw it away.

A number of Israeli media friends report that the assailant was a man. According to some reports, he was wounded in the leg.

Details are being specified.

