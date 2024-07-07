Home page World

Press Split

A house is said to be on fire – as is a nearby forest. Firefighters are said to have been threatened with a firearm. (Symbolic image) © Carsten Rehder/dpa

A major police operation is underway in Altdorf near Nuremberg.

Nuremberg – In Altdorf near Nuremberg, the police were called out on a major operation due to fires and threats to firefighters. A special task force was also called in, a spokeswoman for the Central Franconia Police Headquarters said.

According to reports, a residential building is on fire, and a nearby forest is also burning. According to police, firefighters were threatened with a firearm. Nothing else was known at first. On X, the officers called on residents to avoid the area. dpa