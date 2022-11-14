The world of cards Pokemon It is very complicated, since from time to time a new generation of cards comes out that establish how the modern games of that game are going to be played. GTC. And when some pieces are devalued, they are usually sold at the most exorbitant prices, and that happened just recently with a police officer from Eunited states.

A man identified as William Knighthad been serving as a full-time law enforcement officer in the sheriff’s office in the county of Johnson in Kansas since March 2019. In May of this year, while wearing a uniform, she was shopping at a retail store when she aroused the suspicions of an Asset Protection Investigator.

It turns out that Knight he had been caught taking various barcodes from cheap items he had around the house, he had pasted them on the back of 12 whole boxes of cards Pokemon and he thought he could buy them at a very low price.

However, the teller quickly noticed that something was up, and after alerting the Asset Protection Investigator, Knight He pretended that he had just received a call and left the store. After this, he was identified and had to admit that he had tried to defraud them, being accused of one count of illegal acts related to the detection of robberies.

Thus it was determined that because Knight he lacks the requisite personal qualities of integrity, was unable to continue working, so last month he revoked his license. Knight he had already left his position at the Johnson County sheriff’s office three days after the incident, so it was not a firing, but prevention.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: This Pokémon card thing is already getting out of hand, since prices are always going up. Even people who don’t know much about the business have tried to profit from these cards.