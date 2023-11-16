In the city of Cali, Colombia, porn actress Nati Delgado had sex with a man in a moving cable car and was caught by the police. About it reports Daily Star.

During the trip, Delgado stripped naked and then performed sex acts on her partner. During sex, the porn star was filmed, after which she published the recording on a porn site.

Later, the head of the city’s transportation department, Oscar Ortiz, became aware of Delgado’s actions. He said the porn actress had violated public order and called on the police to bring her to justice. A few days later, law enforcement managed to find Delgado. She was given a fine of 393 thousand Colombian pesos (8.8 thousand rubles).

The incident caused a stir online. Some users condemned Delgado and said she should have been sent to jail. Others, on the contrary, came to the defense of the porn actress, arguing that her act did not cause harm to others.

Earlier it was reported that an elderly couple was detained in the United States for having sex in front of numerous witnesses. A man and a woman had sexual intercourse on a bridge.