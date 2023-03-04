AMore than two tons of cocaine have washed up on the coast of northern France in the past few days. The waterproof packaged drug shipments were found on two beaches, reports the AFP news agency. The cocaine found has an estimated market value of 150 million euros.

The first batch of drugs was reportedly discovered last Sunday on the beach at Réville in Normandy. It was more than 800 kilograms of cocaine. Then on Wednesday, more drugs were found on the nearby beach of Vicq-sur-Mer. Investigators assume that more drugs may be washed up on the beaches.

Authorities warn of “drug tourism”

The headlines about the cocaine finds drew dozens of people to the beaches of Normandy. Rennes prosecutor Philippe Astruc issued a warning against “drug tourism” on Friday, threatening up to 10 years in prison for “anyone who picks up one of these packs and takes it away”. Residents in the villages on the northern French coast had reported that many strangers had suddenly appeared, including in luxury cars and quad off-road vehicles. They would have combed the sand on the beaches.

According to the information, the police still have no information on the origin of the cocaine. Drug dealers may have thrown it overboard voluntarily to avoid arrest. It is also possible that the drugs were washed overboard in bad weather.

It’s not the first time cocaine has been found on French beaches. At the end of 2019, packages containing a total of 1,600 kilograms of cocaine appeared along the Atlantic coast between Saint-Jean-de-Luz in the south-west of the country and Camaret in the north-west. At the end of May 2022, packages containing a total of 21 kilograms of the drug were found on a beach in the municipality of Berck in northern France.