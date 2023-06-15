Home page World

From: Yannick Hanke

Split

Police found three bodies in Austria. According to a media report, a German tourist should also be among them.

St. Peter am Kammersberg – The police discovered three bodies in Austria in a remote residential building in St. Peter am Kammersberg. According to initial investigations, it was a couple who lived in the house and a woman – according to local media, a German tourist. As the Styrian State Criminal Police Office announced on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, all three of the dead had gunshot wounds.

Austria: Police find three bodies in a remote apartment building – probably including a German hotel manager

How oe24.at reported the next day, a 47-year-old is said to have shot his 65-year-old wife, a hotel manager (62), and then himself. That would have been the result of the autopsy by the public prosecutor’s office. The wife of the alleged perpetrator is said to have been hit twice with a bullet in the upper body and the hotel manager. Then the man is said to have killed himself with a shot in the heart. The Styrian state police spoke of “obvious gunshot wounds”. The motive for the shots is so far unclear. The police also did not comment on the relationship between the couple and the other woman.

A crime scene officer enters an apartment building in Austria after police discovered three bodies in a remote apartment building. © Erwin Scheriau/dpa

According to information from bild.de came from the Hotel manager from Nossen in Saxony. A hotel employee would have confirmed the tragic incident to the medium. “Yes, that’s right,” said the woman. But the police hadn’t been there yet. (han/dpa)