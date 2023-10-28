The desperate search for Robert Card, the perpetrator of the massacre at a bowling alley and a restaurant in Lewiston whose escape has kept the State of Maine and the rest of the country in suspense for the last 48 hours, ended this Friday night with the announcement of that the police had found his body not far from where traces of him were lost. He showed signs of having shot himself and was hiding near a recycling plant in the neighboring town of Lisbon, where he abandoned his white SUV after killing 18 people and wounding 13 others on Wednesday night.

Hidden in the middle of a leafy forest, his body was still dressed in the same way in which he was caught by the security cameras of the bowling alley, Jut-In-Time Recreation, where his macabre mission began.

Card’s escape mobilized hundreds of local, county, state and federal agents day and night. Late Friday morning, the hypothesis began to gain strength that the suspect, who had recently been undergoing psychiatric treatment, could only be dead.

The guy left his son a farewell note whose content has not yet been revealed, although CNN reported that in it he promised that he would not be “found alive.” The discovery of his body and the indications that he committed suicide cast doubt on the authorities’ decision to ask citizens not to leave their homes and to remain in them or in their cars with the locks on.

Local authorities called a press conference at Lewinston City Hall for 10:00 p.m. local time.

