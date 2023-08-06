María Fernanda Sánchez Castañeda in an image spread on her social networks.

The body of the young Mexican María Fernanda Sánchez Castañeda was found this Saturday lifeless in a Berlin canal, as confirmed by the German Police. The 24-year-old student had been missing for two weeks, after being last seen in the capital of the European country. “No third party guilt can be assumed, according to current knowledge,” said the authorities, who did not delve into the causes of her death.

Police said the body was found by a passerby near a bridge on the Teltow canal in the Adlershof district. The witness informed authorities shortly before 4 p.m., according to the criminal cases unit. The corporation thanked those who collaborated in the efforts to find the whereabouts of Sánchez for their support.

The young woman’s parents, Javier Sánchez and his wife Carolina Castañeda, had held a tribute this Saturday outside the Mexican Embassy in Berlin. The act was attended by dozens of volunteers who had joined the search efforts. In recent days, more than 125 search teams have been formed that traveled more than 3,000 kilometers to find it.

Sánchez disappeared on July 22 and the case became international news. His parents arrived in Germany three days later to lead the search operation. The German authorities said in recent days that they had evidence that allowed them to reconstruct several moments prior to the disappearance of the young woman, who was studying at the University of Applied Sciences in Europe. An Interpol token was also issued.

The Ministry of Foreign Relations of Mexico indicated in a statement that the features of the body coincide with those of the student, although it said that the verification continues. “The Mexican Embassy accompanies the young woman’s family,” the authorities said.

Information in development.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country