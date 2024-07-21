Police Catch Vandal Who Smashed Stalin Bust and Lenin Monument in Zvenigorod

Police found and detained a vandal who used a sledgehammer to knock off the head of a bust of Stalin and damaged a monument to Lenin in Zvenigorod. This was reported to Lenta.ru by Tatyana Petrova, a representative of the Moscow Region Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As a result of operational and investigative activities, a man born in 1981, who turned out to be a local resident, was brought to the police department. A criminal case was opened against him under Article 214 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Vandalism”). He signed a written undertaking not to leave.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, on July 20 at about 5:00 p.m. the police were informed about damage to two monuments in the park on Sovetskaya Street by an unknown man.

The bust of Stalin appeared in Zvenigorod in the summer of 2023 on the initiative of activists of the group “Remember Our Heroes”, but without official permission from local authorities. Many local residents did not like its installation.