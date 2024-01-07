Helicopter disappeared on December 31; Passenger's cell phone stopped emitting signal at 10:14 pm on the 1st

The São Paulo Civil Police found the place where the helicopter that disappeared in São Paulo made an emergency landing before resuming its flight and disappearing. The aircraft disappeared on the north coast of the state on December 31, 2023. It is in Paraibuna, close to a dam.

However, no trace of the helicopter nor the 4 people on board, including the pilot, were found. Delegate Paulo Sérgio Pilz, from the Strategic Operations Department, said on Saturday (January 6, 2024) that the cell phone of one of the aircraft's occupants was emitting signals until 10:14 pm on January 1, 2024. He stated that it is a sign that the device was not in the water. The information is from g1 and from band.

The Civil Police installed a monitoring base in Paraibuna, equipped with monitors, radio communicators, satellite antenna and infrared drones to concentrate search efforts. The teams also search in Caraguatatuba, Natividade da Serra, Redenção da Serra, São Luiz do Paraitinga and Salesópolis.

A military aircraft became part of the investigation. The H-60 ​​Black Hawk helicopter, from the 5th Squadron of the 8th Aviation Group (5th/8th GAV), began to be used on Saturday (6th January).

