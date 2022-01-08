Home page world

From: Martina Lippl

NRW: Police seize 30 weapons in a 61-year-old. © Police

There was too much alcohol involved on New Year’s Eve. Now a 61-year-old has to expect criminal proceedings for violating the War Weapons Control Act.

Coesfeld – On New Year’s Day, the police in Coesfeld, North Rhine-Westphalia, discovered a whole arsenal of weapons – around 30 pieces – in a 61-year-old. The gun man got the police on the trail himself.

Gun fanatic hides machine gun from WWII

On New Year’s Eve at around 3.45 a.m., witnesses initially reported “gunshot-like noises”. The police officers in the outskirts of the district town also noticed, as the Coesfeld police announced on Wednesday. On the property, the officers then met a very drunk 61-year-old and finally discovered a machine gun from the Second World War. A judge then issued a search warrant.

NRW: Police discovered 30 weapons and ammunition in 61-year-olds in Coesfeld

During the search, the emergency services found rifles, knives and pistols as well as alarm pistols. In addition, the police officers encountered “non-commercial quantities” of live ammunition and training ammunition from the Bundeswehr and magazines that were already filled with ammunition.

Police: 30 weapons and rifles seized during raid in Coesfeld. © Police

The 61-year-old owner of the weapons is now awaiting criminal proceedings for violating the War Weapons Control Act. The Coesfelder surrendered his legal weapons and property cards. (ml / afp)

