Terrible find in the US state of Utah: There, the police discovered eight dead with gunshot wounds. These should be members of a family.

Update from Thursday, January 5, 2023, 2:20 p.m.: SALT LAKE CITY – “This loss certainly raises many emotions, concerns and questions for our entire school district and our students in particular,” the school district said in a statement. This refers to the eight members of a family found dead in Utah, including five minors. The family was known in the area, they went to church together, said the community leader.

Update from Thursday, January 5, 2023, 12:52 p.m.: Salt Lake City – Like that New York Times reported, the minors found dead in Utah all went to the same school. Enoch Councilor Richard Jensen cried all night after learning of the death of the family. “We are all shocked and heartbroken,” Aaron Diamond, a townsman, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Police find bodies in Utah as part of a check – neighbors are said to have already missed family

Meanwhile, the police are continuing to investigate. However, officials are not assuming that the suspects are still at large. The body was found during an inspection.

As city manager Rob Dotson explained in a video statement, such a check would be carried out when neighbors report to the police that they have not seen people for an unusually long time.

Update from Thursday, January 5, 2023, 09:30: According to various media reports, the dead found in the US state were members of a family. Meanwhile, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted his condolences:

First report from Thursday, January 5, 2023, 07:33: Eight people have been found dead in an apartment building in Utah, USA. Five of them were minors, it said on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in a statement from the city of Enoch in the south of the state. According to the police, the dead had gunshot wounds.

Eight dead with gunshot wounds found in Utah state

There is currently no danger to the public. Further details were not initially known. “We don’t know why this happened and we’re not going to guess,” a community leader told local broadcaster KSL. The police were therefore still in the building on Thursday night looking for clues. (with dpa material)