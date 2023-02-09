Police have found drugs in a truck with relief supplies for the disaster area in Turkey and Syria where a strong earthquake occurred on Monday. The drugs were found in one of the trucks of an aid transport. The other five vehicles are also being searched. No suspects have been arrested.

The truck, which was part of an auxiliary transport of six trucks, was parked in a parking lot along the A4 near Leiderdorp. The police received a tip at 03:00 that there were drugs in the truck. This truck has been sent to the Police Collection Building Zichenburg in The Hague for inspection.

The other five trucks were brought to the Maasvlakte under police escort, where they will be checked. The investigation is still ongoing.

The narcotics have now been destroyed and an investigation will have to show how they ended up in the truck. The relief supplies are returned to the aid organization as soon as possible after the investigation.