In Baden-Württemberg, a 13-year-old was found dead on the edge of the forest. The police already have a suspect: a 14-year-old boy.

Sinsheim-Eschelbach – At the edge of the forest in Sinsheim-Eschelbach in Baden-Württemberg, the police made a terrible find: On Wednesday afternoon (February 24) a 13-year-old boy was discovered dead by officials, as published in a press release from the Mannheim police headquarters . One suspect has already been arrested. It is apparently a 14-year-old boy.

Baden-Württemberg: Police find dead boy at the edge of the forest

According to the police, this is said to have arrested the 14-year-old in the immediate vicinity of the crime scene. This should be suspected of having killed the 13-year-old. The crime scene had been cordoned off over a large area. With the help of a police helicopter, photos were taken from the air for an overview. With the support of the Central Forensic Technology specialists, the Capital Crimes Department of the Heidelberg Criminal Police Directorate took over the investigation.

Like a police spokesman opposite Bild.de announced, an investigation team should have already been formed. “Forensics and criminal police are on site and will continue to work at full speed through the night,” said the spokesman. For tactical reasons of investigation, the police will not yet comment on further details such as the cause of death. According to rnz.de further information should only be communicated on Thursday.

Baden-Württemberg: 13-year-old found dead – community in great excitement

According to data from rnz.de the act caused great excitement in the village of 2200 inhabitants. Emergency forces in large numbers rushed to the crime scene, which was a field in vineyards on the outskirts. The residents were in great concern when the helicopter circled over the community. (jbr)