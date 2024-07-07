Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/07/2024 – 18:23

The Military Police of São Paulo found, last Saturday, 6, five cylinders that were being used to store radioactive material that was in a vehicle stolen last Sunday, 30. The devices were located in a scrap metal store, in the east zone of the capital, according to the State Public Security Secretariat (SSP-SP).

According to the department, three men, aged 21, 25 and 53, were arrested for possession of nuclear material and receiving stolen goods. The case was registered at the 53rd DP (Parque do Carmo).

According to the Secretariat, the National Nuclear Energy Commission (CNEN) reported that four cylinders had 99Mo/99Tc generators (a radiopharmaceutical used in medicine), but did not present any risks because they had already been used. The fifth cylinder was located, but without the 68Ge/68Ga (Germanium-Gallium) generator, which would be inside the container.

The National Nuclear Energy Commission reported that the material would be used for a single scintigraphy exam and that its volume was “very small”. “The CNEN also reported that the Institute of Radioprotection and Dosimetry (IRD) is finalizing a report on radiation rates, in case of manipulation, and said that the result is not worrying”, said the SSP, in a note.

On Saturday morning, the National Nuclear Energy Commission carried out an operation to monitor radiation in Jardim Iguatemi, also in the eastern zone. A container used to store 99Mo/99Tc generators that had already been used was found there, as reported by Estadão. The CNEN detected a risk of contamination and released the area after 13 hours of closure.

“According to the CNEN technical team, the level of radiation detected at the site was considered safe, coming from ambient radiation, which is natural radiation, and does not pose any risk to the surrounding population, released at around 9:30 am,” the entity reported. “The packaging contained shielding from an exhausted 99Mo/99mTc generator (already used), which, however, was not found,” it added.

Understand the case

The stolen car, a Saveiro with license plate RFI873, belonged to a medical equipment company and was storing a load of radioactive materials that were collected in Rio and would be delivered to Paraná and Santa Catarina, according to the Public Security Secretariat.

The vehicle belongs to the company Medical Ald. “The aforementioned company, which has a Radiological Protection Supervisor in Transportation and a Radiological Protection Plan for Transportation approved by CNEN, was working for R2Pharma – Radiofarmácia Centralizada LTDA”, informed CNEN.

At the time they were stolen, the vehicle and the radioactive material were marked with the international symbol for ionizing radiation. CNEN asked that anyone who finds the material contact the police. The telephone numbers provided are (21) 98368-0734 and (21) 98368-0763.

Radiological risk is ‘very low’, says director of government agency

The vehicle stolen in the east zone was transporting a Germanium/Gallium (68Ge/68Ga) generating source towards the cities of Curitiba (PR) and Blumenau (SC) for medical use, according to CNEN.

The material represents “a very low radiological risk to the population and the environment,” said Alessandro Facure, director of Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety at CNEN, in a statement. (Contributed by Ítalo Lo Re and Marcio Dolzan)