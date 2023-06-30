Home page World

From: Jennifer Lanzinger

Belgian Celine Cremer suddenly disappeared while on vacation in Australia. Now the police have found her car. © Tasmania Police/Montage

Céline Cremer from Belgium has been missing since mid-June. The young woman disappeared on vacation in Australia, now the local police have given new details.

Tarkine/Australia – There has been no sign of a young Belgian woman for about two weeks, Céline Cremer is still missing. She has been missing from a rainforest on the island of Tasmania in Australia since June 17. On Thursday, June 29, local police expressed their deep concern for the young tourist. According to the police, the 31-year-old has little chance of surviving in the wilderness.

Céline Cremer from Belgium missing: young woman disappears without a trace while hiking

Céline Cremer was last seen on Saturday June 17th in a small town in north west Tasmania. The young woman’s car was discovered in a parking lot in the Tarkine Rainforest on Monday, June 26. According to police, it is suspected that the white Honda could have been there for at least nine days. Celine Cremer had equipment for an easy walk. If the Belgian tourist has actually disappeared into the wilderness, her chances of surviving are extremely slim. Police stress that the Australian winter is very cold on the island off the southern tip of Australia.

Search operations, which also included the use of drones and helicopters, have so far been unsuccessful and have also been made more difficult by bad weather. This week, overnight temperatures in the Tarkine region fell to freezing point, accompanied by rain and even snowfall. “The weather conditions of the past few days have been challenging,” said police officer Anthea Maingay.

According to medical experts, it would probably be impossible to survive in such conditions in the wild. But whether the young woman actually disappeared into the wild or was possibly the victim of a crime cannot be ruled out at the moment.

Backpacker disappears in Australia: local police are tirelessly searching for Celine Cremer

While the search for Cremer will continue, “we are dealing with extremely dense bushland and the difficult weather conditions are expected to worsen in the coming days,” Maingay added.

The sister of the missing backpacker also turned to the public on social media and shared a photo of her sister in hopes of getting clues into Celine Cremer’s disappearance. In a statement Thursday (June 29), local police said the trail will remain temporarily closed to the public.

