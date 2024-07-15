Home page World

From: Alina Schröder, Moritz Bletzinger

The police in Tenerife searched for Jay Slater for 29 days: On July 15, emergency services found a body, most likely that of the young vacationer. © ABCAPRESS/Imago/Privat

Jay Slater has been missing in Tenerife since June 17. Police have now found a body in the area where his cell phone was last located.

Update from July 15, 3:45 p.m.: Jay’s family has already been informed about the discovery. This is reported by a reporter from the news agency ReutersLancashire Police also confirmed contact with authorities in Tenerife. “We were notified today by the Guardia Civil that they had found the body of a man and that it was probably Jay Slater,” the statement said. An autopsy is still pending.

Young holidaymaker missing for weeks: Police find body on Tenerife

First report from July 15: Santa Cruz de Tenerife – For weeks, emergency services searched for the missing 19-year-old Jay Slater on Tenerife. On Monday (July 15), police on the Canary Island reported the discovery of body parts in the region where the young Briton had disappeared without a trace.

“After 29 days of continuous search, the body of a young man was found in the Masca area,” the Guardia Civil said in a press release to Spanish media.

Jay Slater (19) missing since mid-June – police discuss possible cause of death

It is assumed that the remains are the missing It is said that it could be a bricklayer’s apprentice from Lancashire. “All the evidence points to this being the young Briton who disappeared on 17 June, although full identification is still pending.” BBC and the Canary Islands portal Alerts diary.

In the statement, the police also named a possible cause of death. “Initial indications suggest that he may have suffered a fall in the inaccessible area where he was found,” they said. The body parts were found early Monday morning by emergency services in the Masca area in the municipality of Buenavista del Norte in the Teno Mountains on Tenerife. This is located on a mountain in a volcanic crater.

There are few roads and civilization in the Teno Mountains in the northwest of Tenerife. Jay Slater’s cell phone was last located in the area. © Ega Birk/Imago

Very close to the village Jay’s family also searched for the missing teenager with the police and numerous helpers. His cell phone was last located there. The last call was to his girlfriend. He told her in a panic that he was lost, terribly thirsty and had hardly any battery left. Then the contact was lost. The bricklayer’s apprentice was on holiday with friends on the Canary Island and made his way to the holiday accommodation alone after a festival. In the missing person case of Jay Slater, a theory about an expensive luxury watch in the room. (asc)