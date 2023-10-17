It felt to him like he was doing some shopping. In the middle of the sidewalk, terrorist Abdesalem Lassoued readied his American assault rifle to commit a bloody attack. The manhunt is difficult and ends in a shootout in a teahouse. How did it get to this point? “He had his gun on his back while he quietly drank a cup of tea.”
#Police #find #Abdesalem #Lassoued #gun #tea #hand #moments #eliminated
TCU says that there were no policies for suspended works between 2019 and 2022 and demands measures
Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/18/2023 - 17:22 The Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) judged on the afternoon of this...