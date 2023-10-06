Authorities suspect them of being involved in the deaths of 3 doctors; they were shot dead in Barra da Tijuca

The Homicide Police Station and the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro found 4 bodies in 2 abandoned cars on Thursday night (October 5, 2023), in the west zone of the capital of Rio de Janeiro. One of the bodies is that of Philip Motta Pereira, a militiaman known by the nickname Lesk, according to information from the TV Globo.

The suspicion is that the 4 bodies are those involved in the murder of 3 doctors in the early hours of Thursday, in Rio de Janeiro. Investigators are working on the hypothesis that one of the health professionals executed at a kiosk in Barra da Tijuca was, in reality, mistaken for the militiaman Taillon de Alcântara. Compare the 2 in the photo below:



reproduction The montage above shows, on the left side, doctor Perseu Almeida, shot and killed in the early hours of Thursday (5.Oct.2023) in Rio; on the right side, the photo of militiaman Taillon de Alcântara. According to police, men may have shot Perseus thinking he was Taillon

A telephone call intercepted by the Rio Civil Police indicates an alleged dialogue between drug traffickers. In the conversation, Lesk would have been informed about Taillon’s location: a beach kiosk in Barra da Tijuca.

The criminal action lasted less than 1 minute (watch it here – the images are strong). The 4 doctors (1 survived) were in a kiosk. At 0:59, a white car stops in front of the table where the 4 were. Three men get out of the vehicle, run towards the doctors and fire numerous shots.

Died in action:

Milestones by Andrade Corsato , 62 years old – had a master’s degree in orthopedics and traumatology from the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (1997) and was a doctor at IOT- HCFMUSP (Institute of Orthopedics and Traumatology of the Hospital de Clínicas da USP). He was married and leaves behind children and granddaughter;

, 33 years old – born in Ipiaú (BA). He was registered with the Bahia Medical Council. He was a specialist in foot and ankle surgery at the Institute of Orthopedics and Traumatology of the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of USP. He leaves 2 children (a 3-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy); Diego Ralf de Souza Bomfim, 35 years old – was a specialist in foot and ankle surgery at the Associação Beneficente Nossa Senhora do Pari and in bone reconstruction at the Institute of Orthopedics and Traumatology of the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of USP. In addition to the deputy Samia (Psol-SP), Diego leaves behind his other sister, Dayane, and his parents, Antonia and Domingos Bomfim.

Doctor Daniel Sonnewend Proença, 32 years old, a specialist in orthopedic surgery, was also shot, but survived and is hospitalized at Lourenço Jorge Municipal Hospital. According to the institution, his health condition is stable. The 4 were in the capital of Rio de Janeiro for the International Congress of Minimally Invasive Foot and Ankle Surgery –This is the first time the event has been held in South America.