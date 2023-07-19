Estadão Contenti

07/18/2023 – 21:29

Police officers from the State Department for the Prevention and Repression of Drug Trafficking (Denarc) found 3.4 tons of marijuana hidden in the basement of a house in Grajaú, south of São Paulo. In the action, the agents also seized 71 kilos of cocaine and 3,500 crack stones that were at a second address, in Shangrilá, also the target of the operation that started on Monday, 17. No one was arrested.

According to an investigation carried out by the 5th Police Station of the Narcotic Investigations Division (Dise), of Denarc, the two properties were being used by the suspects to produce and store narcotics. In one of them, there was a laboratory, where narcotics were prepared and refined.

According to the State Department of Public Security, the police found 3,100 bricks of marijuana in a property, totaling a weight of 3.4 tons. At the same address, two large scales, a knife, two mallets, a notebook with information on drug trafficking and various documents were found.

In the other house, where the laboratory operated, the agents seized 41,000 pieces of paper and six bulk portions of cocaine, totaling 71 kilos, in addition to 3,500 stones and six bulk fractions of crack, which weighed 3 kilos in the total. At the site, 11 scales, a knife, three notebooks, sheets with notes and an HB20 model vehicle were also seized.

The drug and other objects seized were sent for expertise at the Institute of Criminalistics. The case was recorded as drug trafficking, location and seizure of objects and execution of a search and seizure warrant. Now, according to the SSP-SP, "investigations continue to identify and arrest those involved in drug trafficking."
























