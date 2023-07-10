Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Azra Kemal died on July 16, 2020: On the same day, the police declared the investigation over. ©Facebook

How much does this mother have to endure? Her daughter dies in a traffic accident, a necrophile desecrate her body and the police celebrate.

Munich/Kent – ​​self-praise stinks! But especially in this case: The police in Kent (Great Britain) celebrates itself just hours after the death of a 21-year-old with a video snippet from the film “Top Gun”. Twitter. In it, the characters “Maverick” and “Goose” give each other an exuberant high-five.

“High Five” post after the death of a 21-year-old: Police tweet outraged mother – “Unacceptable!”

Police write: “A really busy morning for everyone at Kent Forensics. Using the wonders of modern technology, we managed to identify a deceased person in just 90 minutes.” The post proudly ends with: “Great teamwork!”

“That tweet was just awful. I really couldn’t believe professional police officers were giving each other high fives and pats on the back at the expense of my daughter’s death,” Nevres Kemal told Sky News UK. It was her daughter that officers identified in record time.

“It’s more than insensitive, it’s unacceptable,” Kemal grumbles. “What is the mindset of the people who investigate for us?” She is also dissatisfied with the work of the police. The investigations were ended after only 24 hours and the case was treated as an accident.

21-year-old fell to her death from a bridge – police ended investigations on the first day

Azra Kemal jumped out of her burning car and fell off a bridge to her death on July 16, 2020. The exact circumstances were never clarified. The then 21-year-old was traveling with a man who was initially suspected of having something to do with her death. After an initial statement, he was released without further questioning and the investigation ended on the first day.

The world has changed for her mother since the terrible accident. And when Azra died, the strokes of fate did not stop: a serial offender desecrated the young woman’s corpse at least three times, she reported Daily Mail Mid-2022. When Nevres Kemal found out, she grabbed a knife, wanted to find and “punish” the man, she later admitted.

