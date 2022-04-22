On Thursday, the police found 125 neglected guinea pigs in a shed at a riding school in Haarle, Overijssel. They lived in heavily soiled pens and had skin and coat problems. “There was a thick layer of faeces in the cages. You could hardly be there inside.”

Following a report, the National Animal Protection Inspectorate (LID) took a closer look at the shed on Thursday, together with employees of the animal police. André Assink, tactical animal welfare coordinator at the East Netherlands police, was one of them. “When we came in, we opened all the windows first,” he says. “There was such a huge ammonia smell there. Because of the guinea pig. We could hardly be there ourselves.”

According to Assink it was ‘a great chaos’. The guinea pigs were covered with flies, the fifty cages were smeared with feces, most of the animals turned out to be pregnant and some were more dead than alive, according to the officer. There is a strong suspicion that a large part of the critters also have scabies.



Quote

While touring the shed, Assink saw that only grain feed, but no hay was present. While the guinea pigs do need it. A veterinarian examined the health status, after which it was decided to confiscate the animals. “They couldn’t stay there any longer.”

Second time

The owner of the animals is a 22-year-old woman from Enschede, and no stranger to the police. At the end of last year, about 25 to 30 guinea pigs were removed from her senior home; she had filled one of the bedrooms with pens, the health of the animals was also seriously threatened. She was allowed to keep only a small number of healthy guinea pigs.

Even then, the woman, who is being treated by aid agencies, advertised the animals on Marktplaats. According to the police, she is ‘commercially engaged in breeding and selling’ the animals, even though she does not have the papers to do so; for example, it lacks a professional qualification, does not have a UBN number – which is mandatory for entrepreneurs who keep animals at a fixed location – it does not carry out any health protocols and does not comply with the registration requirement.

rodent shelter

The woman has not been arrested. Assink has told her home in Enschede that the animals have been confiscated. She will be heard at the station later. Her aid workers have been informed about her behavior again, the police said.

Assink hopes that breeding will stop with this. The 125 guinea pigs, as well as three rabbits, have been taken to a specialized shelter in the west of the country. “We got them out of a miserable situation. That’s what we do it for.”