Police found 120 illegal migrants in a warehouse in Pushkino

In the Moscow region, police officers with the support of the Russian National Guard have identified 120 illegal migrants from the CIS and Africa. This was reported on Friday, August 30, reports “MVD Media”.

According to security officials, administrative protocols were drawn up against the migrants for violating the rules of stay, 19 were held accountable for illegal labor activity in Russia, and 31 people were sent to a special facility pending the execution of the court decision.

The police are taking additional measures to identify and detain the organizers of illegal migration.

On March 29, it was reported that the head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, announced new measures against officials who allowed illegal migrants into the country.