Andy Kraag steps down as head of the national criminal investigation service. As a detective boss, the former elite soldier was confronted with the murders of Derk Wiersum and Peter R. de Vries, but also acquired a 'gold mine' by decrypting a billion criminal telephone messages. In five years he became the figurehead of the worldwide hunt for crime leaders such as Ridouan Taghi.
Chiel Timmermans
Latest update:
12:55
