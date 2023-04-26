The police evacuated the Academy Building of the University of Groningen (RUG) on Tuesday evening. A few dozen students have been occupying the building since 3 p.m. after a failed conversation with the university about social safety. Among other things, the activists want a dismissed teacher to return.

The police removed the Occupy RUG activists from the building one by one. Some walked with the officers, others let them drag them out on the ground, to loud cheers from supporters. Earlier, the RUG asked the activists to leave the building, but they did not respond. ‘We have indicated to the demonstrators that they cannot spend the night with us,’ the university reports on Twitter. ‘Because they didn’t have permission to stay in the building, the RUG was forced to ask for police support.’

Academy Building was previously occupied

In March, the Academy Building was also the scene of an occupation by the same group. The students want the dismissed teacher Susanne Täuber to come back. The associate professor at the Faculty of Economics and Business Administration should leave the RUG because she was critical of the university. She would have been fired for speaking out against discrimination at the university. According to the RUG, however, a breach of trust had occurred.

The activists also make demands on the improvement of social safety at the university. The RUG and the activists came to a joint statement on this subject in March, and discussions continued on Tuesday. According to Occupy RUG, the university did not meet their demands during the meeting. The university board said it was a pity ‘that it was not possible to jointly conduct an open and constructive dialogue about further improving social safety’.

Not in conversation

The directors do not want to talk to the group about the students’ demand that Täuber’s resignation be reversed. ‘Based on the privacy legislation and the codes of conduct that our university adheres to, we cannot and do not want to discuss individual situations of students or employees’, they say in a statement.

The board of the university says it is open to 'continuing the conversation' and adds that it is also talking to 'the democratically elected students and employees of the University Council and student representatives'.

