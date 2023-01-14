Former Minister of Justice in the Bolsonaro government, Anderson Torres bought his ticket from Miami, in the United States, to Brazil using only his first two names: Anderson Gustavo. A video shows Torres boarding at Miami airport.

He should arrive in Brazil this Saturday morning (14) to present himself, in Brasília, to the PF (Federal Police). The arrest of Torres was decreed, last Tuesday (10), by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court).

+ Bolsonaristas live in a climate of desolation in messaging apps

He was in charge of the Public Security Secretariat of the Federal District when supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) invaded and vandalized the offices of the Three Powers.

Target of actions by the Public Prosecutor’s Office for alleged omission in the case, Torres was exonerated from the portfolio last Sunday (8).

United States vacation. The former minister went to the United States days after the inauguration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). He stayed in Orlando, Florida, the same city where Bolsonaro has been staying since the end of December 2022.

Draft. The PF found a proposal for a decree to reverse the election result in Torres’ house. In a note, the former minister said that the document was taken out of context and would be rendered useless. In Brazil, he must clarify who wrote the text and under what circumstances.