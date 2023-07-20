Home page World

Split

A dangerous wild animal escaped in Brandenburg on Thursday night and is now being sought. © Sven Käuler/dpa

Numerous residents in Berlin and Brandenburg are woken up by a warning at night: A wild cat is said to be on the move – possibly a lioness. But who owns the animal?

Kleinmachnow – The police are looking for an escaped predator in the south of Berlin. According to the information, it is most likely a lioness. “We are on site with massive forces to protect the population,” says a spokeswoman for the West police department.

The search is in the area around Kleinmachnow on the southern edge of Berlin. A spokeswoman for the district of Potsdam-Mittelmark says there is a veterinarian on site and two hunters with weapons. When the animal is found, a decision is made as to whether to use anesthetic or shoot it. “That will be decided depending on the situation.”

No lioness missing

So far, the police have no information on where the escaped predator could have come from. Zoos, animal parks, circuses and animal protection facilities were checked. No lioness is missing there. The search operation began during the night. The police assume that the animal is in the Teltow, Kleinmachnow and Stahnsdorf area.

The population is informed of the possible danger by warning apps and loudspeaker announcements. Police say people have been asked to refrain from walking in the woods.

The community of Kleinmachnow has responded to the search for an escaped predator, but is keeping facilities open. The daycare centers are open, but the children are not allowed out in the garden, says a spokeswoman for the community. The town hall will also remain open. The traders at the market were advised not to set up any stands. “There are hardly any people there,” said the spokeswoman.

helicopter in action

Emergency services are looking for the animal with helicopters in Kleinmachnow and neighboring communities. To be on the safe side, anyone who sees the animal should immediately go into the house or car and inform the police.

According to the police, they found out about the wild animal from witnesses. They recorded videos of the big cat chasing and killing a wild boar. Kleinmachnow is located on the southern outskirts of Berlin. The city has around 20,000 inhabitants. According to a dpa reporter, the city looked completely normal in the morning. Walkers with dogs and cyclists could also be seen. dpa