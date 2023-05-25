with VideoFor the third consecutive day, dozens of police officers from the Portuguese, German and British police searched the Arade reservoir for traces of the missing toddler Madeleine McCann. Trees were felled, photos were taken and material collected. The search ended Thursday afternoon.

After three days of intense detective work at the Arade Reservoir in southern Portugal, Maddie McCann’s family will have to wait for the umpteenth time in sixteen years for possible news about her missing daughter. As planned, the trace investigation was concluded yesterday after three days.

Around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, pick-up trucks continuously removed material found at the search site near the lake. German detectives played an important role in the investigation. Most of the objects found, including pieces of textiles, will be examined by a laboratory in Germany to see if they have any connection to suspect Christian Brückner or Maddie. The search in the Algarve took place at the request of justice in Germany, who had received an ‘important tip’. See also Political thriller "Bonn": The old Nazis were just everywhere

©EPA/AFP



Gun and VCR

According to the English newspaper Daily Mail the tipster would have reported that a pistol and a video recorder belonging to Brückner could be lying in or near the reservoir. When the German was arrested by the Portuguese police fifteen years ago and was detained for a while because of a possible rape, his camper was broken into. The burglars would have thrown gun and camera into the water. The police are mainly interested in the camera, to see if there are images of Maddie on it, said Daily Mail. The message has not yet been confirmed by the authorities.

There were also English agents at the Arade reservoir, but their presence was mainly intended to keep Maddie McCann’s family informed of the progress of the investigation, according to various Portuguese media. In total, about forty agents worked for three days on the banks of the reservoir, on a kind of peninsula not far from the dam. See also Extra intense Maserati MC20 is intense

Agents are combing the area around the reservoir ©Getty Images



Ground radar

In order to better search the area in question, some trees were cut down and a lot of bushes were removed. Several pits were also dug, possibly on the indication of the ground radar used in the search. It could be seen from a great distance how, at the end of the investigation, officers took pictures of a certain place along the reservoir for a long time. Soil samples were also taken, according to local media.

The operation at the reservoir was one of the most extensive trace investigations since Maddie’s disappearance in 2007 when she was on holiday with her parents in Praia da Luz, which is 50 kilometers from the reservoir. The investigation came a year after German police labeled Brückner, who was convicted of rape, as the main suspect in her disappearance, because he was also in the Algarve at the time and allegedly raped several women and girls there. He spent months with his RV at the remote reservoir. See also Giorgio Armani escapes flames on Celebrity Island on his yacht

The police are looking at the Arade dam, something inland. © AD

