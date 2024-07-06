Home page World

Press Split

A special operations unit (SEK) has freed two hostages in Cologne. (Photo illustration) © Friso Gentsch/dpa

Two people are kidnapped in Bochum and finally freed in Cologne. A hostage-taking between the Ruhr region and the Rhineland raises questions. There are indications of drug-related crime.

Düsseldorf – A special police task force (SEK) has freed two hostages from kidnappers in a residential area in Cologne. Four suspects were arrested during the raid on Friday afternoon, a police spokesman said when asked. The hostages were injured and received medical treatment. According to the police, live firearms were also confiscated.

In the course of the investigation, special units entered six other apartments on Friday night and Saturday and arrested two men. The questioning of those arrested and the evaluation of the evidence are still ongoing.

According to reports, the kidnapping began on Friday morning in Bochum. The origin of the crime lies in the area of ​​organized drug crime, said the spokesman. A tip-off was sent to Cologne, whereupon the SEK was dispatched to the Rodenkirchen district. There was no danger to bystanders during the raid in the residential area.

Citing ongoing investigations, the police initially did not provide any further information about the victims, the suspected kidnappers or the background to the crime. Several media outlets had previously reported on the matter. dpa