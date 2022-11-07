with videoDemonstrators against Zwarte Piet disrupted the city council meeting in Emmen on Monday. They demanded that the municipality no longer allows classic Zwarte Piet at the arrival of Sinterklaas.



Caspar Naber



Nov 7 2022

While shouting the slogan ‘kick out Zwarte Piet’, the activists withdrew from the public gallery at about three o’clock to the center of the council chamber near the seats of the college of mayor and aldermen. There they unfurled a banner with the text: ‘No Zwarte Piet, not even Emmen’.

While two demonstrators with the protest cloth remained standing, a third held a speech demanding that Emmen stop completely with the ‘racist caricature’ Zwarte Piet. After that, the nine demonstrators held a seat blockade. In their hands they held cardboard signs with slogans such as ‘Zwarte Piet = racism’ and ‘Emmen is not possible’, as can be seen in the photos.

Mayor Eric van Oosterhout immediately decided to suspend the meeting and called on the councilors to leave the hall. Most of them heeded his call. The mayor asked the demonstrators to leave. Security had been activated in the meantime, RTV Drenthe reported. Finally, the police were also called and arrested the activists.

Rebels

The demonstrators turned out to be ‘rebels’ of Extinction Rebellion Netherlands. Prior to their Pieten protest, they had already campaigned for the climate at the entrance of the town hall. Under the motto ‘Zwarte Piet is racism, break with colonialism’, the activists showed their solidarity with the anti-racism movement and supported the actions of Kick Out Zwarte Piet. The rebels demanded that the municipality of Emmen openly renounce Zwarte Piet during the arrival of Sinterklaas. Starting with the arrival of next Saturday. See also Ukraine presses UN to be guarantor of corridor to evacuate civilians from steel mill in Mariupol

The activists during their protest at the city council meeting in Emmen. © Extinction Rebellion Netherlands



The Sinterklaas Emmen Foundation and the Emmer shopkeepers, who jointly organize the entry, declared last year that they wanted to further reduce the share of Zwarte Piet and replace it with soot wipes. This does not alter the fact that Zwarte Pieten can still be seen until then. The rebels don’t think that’s possible. According to them, whether they will take action again on Saturday depends on the answer they receive from the municipality today.

A spokesperson for the municipality said when asked that no subsidy is granted to ‘Sinterklaas committees or activities in which (Zwarte) Piet is involved. We are discussing the appearance of the Piets with the Sinterklaas committees. In this way we give room to all opinions.’



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also ocean in the earth's crust? Researchers make gigantic discoveries

Venlo

Although Emmen was the first municipality in the Netherlands to protest against Zwarte Piet this year in the run-up to the arrival of Sinterklaas, it is not the only municipality where this is happening. In Venlo, KOZP demonstrates on Sunday against the ‘racist mock solution gray pet’, according to an explanation of the action group ‘Venlo can do it’ on Facebook. ‘KOZP demands visible change of the racist figure Zwarte Piet. As long as this change is delayed, we will continue to demand attention through peaceful protests at Sinterklaas arrivals in the Netherlands.’

According to KOZP, the Venlo entry committee introduced the gray piet in 2020 together with other cities, including Breda, Dordrecht and Leeuwarden. The last three have now all renounced this absurd solution because the racist characteristics and impact remain. But all children in Venlo are also entitled to an environment in which they are not confronted with racist images that affect their self-image’, it reads.

Alkmaar

In Alkmaar, the action group ‘Alkmaar can do it’ also wanted to protest against Zwarte Piet during the arrival of Sinterklaas on Saturday, but they canceled the demonstration today. This happened after the public order and safety adviser of the municipality forwarded photos of the appearance of the ‘inclusive helpers’ who accompany the saintly man in the city of North Holland this year. The action group, in its own words, was not satisfied with a verbal commitment about the Pieten ‘because it went wrong at exactly this point last year’ and demanded a written commitment through photos to avoid misunderstandings. See also UK economy returns to growth in May

The action group still had some caveats. “The collar and the dark curly wigs can be omitted.” ‘If the entry committee takes care of this, it will have a version of a Piet who has been stripped of all racial characteristics that are offensive’, according to ‘Alkmaar can do it’.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Elsewhere

Both KOZP and the Netherlands Become Better have not yet responded to our request for an overview of planned demonstrations against Zwarte Piet during Sinterklaas arrivals elsewhere in the Netherlands, nor to questions about what the problem is with the Pieten in those places.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: