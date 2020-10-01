Highlights: Encounter between police and miscreants in Ghaziabad in the early hours

Three miscreants of Mewati gang opened fire on police

Shot in the leg of two miscreants in counter-firing, all three arrested

Police admitted injured miscreants to hospital

Have done many incidents, are members of Mewati gang

Ghaziabad

Police in Uttar Pradesh is in action against miscreants. There are a series of fast encounters. The UP police is also being harassed over the encounter. Another encounter took place in Ghaziabad on Thursday. In this encounter, two miscreants of Mewati gang were shot in the leg and caught.

The encounter between the police and the miscreants took place in the industrial area of ​​Kavinagar police station area in the early hours. It is being told that the police was checking in the area. Meanwhile, a car HR 29 A 284 was seen. The number for this car was incomplete. Police stopped the car riders on suspicion.

The crooks ran away by firing on the police

When the police were stopped, the car riders attempted to drive the car away. When the police chased them, the police team was fired from inside the car. After which the police also retaliated. During this firing, when the miscreants felt that they were surrounded, they left the car and tried to escape through the wooded path.

Encounter spot

Injured miscreants admitted to hospital

The police team chased the miscreants. During this, two miscreants got shot in the legs. There were three miscreants in the car, three have been arrested. Police said the miscreants have been sent to the hospital for first aid.

Members of Mewati gang, have done these crimes

Police said that the incident of ATM cutting in Indirapuram police station area was carried out by these miscreants. Apart from this, these miscreants were also involved in trying to loot saint jewelers in Sihani Gate police station area Rajnagar Act. All three are members of the Mewati gang. Police was informed of his being in Kavinagar area, after which checking was on to nab him.