Police duties | The police had a duty related to the protection of life and health in Vantaa's Keimola – KRP investigates

April 9, 2024
On Tuesday afternoon, the police received an alert mission to Vantaa's Keimolanmäki, which involved several police patrols and medical care units.

Eastern Uusimaa On Tuesday at around 1:16 PM, the police were called to Keimolanmäki in Vantaa via the emergency center.

The police informs that it was a task aimed at the protection of life and health. Several police patrols and medical care units participated in the mission.

The investigation and reporting responsibility for the case has been transferred to the Central Criminal Police.

The news is updated.

