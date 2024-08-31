Saturday, August 31, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Police duties | IS: The police used a weapon in Hämeenlinna

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 31, 2024
in World Europe
0
Police duties | IS: The police used a weapon in Hämeenlinna
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The police arrested one person on the highway near Hämeenlinna, reports Ilta-Sanomat.

Police used a weapon in connection with the operation in Hämeenlinna on Saturday morning, reports Ilta-Sanomat.

The Häme Police Department does not confirm the use of a weapon by HS and does not comment on the case in any way except to say that the investigation has been transferred to the Attorney General.

Readers told IS that it was a big police operation that started with a chase on the highway near Hämeenlinna.

One person was arrested at the end of the operation. A firearm was used in the situation, the police told IS.

It is not known why the police used the weapon or what criminal suspicions the police have in the case.

#Police #duties #police #weapon #Hämeenlinna

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Slovakian President Rejects Citizens’ Requests to Join Ukrainian Armed Forces

Slovakian President Rejects Citizens' Requests to Join Ukrainian Armed Forces

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]