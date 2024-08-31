Police duties | IS: The police used a weapon in Hämeenlinna

Police duties|The police arrested one person on the highway near Hämeenlinna, reports Ilta-Sanomat.

Police used a weapon in connection with the operation in Hämeenlinna on Saturday morning, reports Ilta-Sanomat.

The Häme Police Department does not confirm the use of a weapon by HS and does not comment on the case in any way except to say that the investigation has been transferred to the Attorney General.

Readers told IS that it was a big police operation that started with a chase on the highway near Hämeenlinna.

One person was arrested at the end of the operation. A firearm was used in the situation, the police told IS.

It is not known why the police used the weapon or what criminal suspicions the police have in the case.