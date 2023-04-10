Police | During the Easter holidays, the nausea was visible within the four walls

Itä-Uusimaa police received more than 70 home alarm calls during Easter. The police were already expecting high numbers of alarms before Easter.

Only By Monday morning, there had been 70 home alarm missions in the Itä-Uusimaa police area.

Head of the surveillance and alarm operations sector of the Eastern Uusimaa Police Department Jussi Huhtela had already predicted high alarm numbers on his Twitter account before the Easter holidays.

“Our police patrols go to alert homes where intimate partner violence, an urgent need for child protection, intoxicants, psychological problems and extremely difficult and widespread marginalization on the fringes of society’s safety nets or outside them are encountered,” Huhtela wrote on social media on Thursday.

Huhtela predicts in his tweet before Easter that tasks related to individual protection and suicide threats will be emphasized. In the light of the figures, this seems to have happened.

By Monday morning, there had been 46 different inspection and rescue tasks related to persons, as well as tasks related to attempted or threatened suicide.

“This is what it is today. Exclusion, anxiety, relationship problems, problems related to mental health, as well as alcohol and various intoxicants,” Huhtela commented by email on Monday.

It’s good to call the emergency center about problems, Huhtela adds.