Officers of the Municipal Police of Girona, Spain, expressed their disagreement with a decree that orders them to work overtime until the end of the year.

Mayor Lluc Salellas signed said decree before the Fires festivitieswhich are fairs where they celebrate their patron Sant Narcís in a “big way” in Girona and began at the end of October and ended at the beginning of November.

With all of the above, the ruler caused tensions to arise in the police force.

(Also read: More than 200 people in Spain were scammed by an alleged music festival).

There had already been previous protests, but this time the agents demonstrated in costumes referring to slaves. Some had Roman slave chains to symbolize the obligation of extra work that had been imposed with the signing of the decree.

According to Diari de Girona, Everything that happened included the dragging of a car through the Plaza del Viwith signs showing the number of the decree and an official dressed in a mayoral suit asking others to shut up and work after having signed the decree.

(Keep reading: Daniel Sancho already has a trial date for the crime of Colombian Edwin Arrieta: photos).

also, Other officers wore black t-shirts with the image of the mayor and the phrase “Lucas I El Decretador” (Lucas and The Dictator), referring to what they think about the president.

The protest began due to the approval of the decree that goes against the will of the staff, that is, it forces them to work outside their working hours, including free hours.

The spokesperson for the SIP-Fepol union, Soraya García, He criticized the fact that there were no negotiations after the decree was signed and directly accused the government team. due to inactivity in the face of problems of lack of personnel, workload and financial compensation.

(We recommend: Spanish artist, the first woman in the world to marry an artificial intelligence).

On the other hand, the government proposed increasing pay for overtime and officials seek a definitive solution for all the challenges facing the police force.

The police received Mayor Lluc Salellas with shouts of protest during a plenary sessionrevealing the desire to maintain their rights without decrees involved.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL