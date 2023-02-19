The Director of the K9 Security Inspection Department in Dubai Police, Major Salah Al Mazrouei, revealed the success of the Dubai Police in qualifying and training police dogs in the field of searching for missing persons underwater, and locating the bodies of drowned people, which facilitates the task of finding and extracting bodies and shortens the search process by teams. Competent.

He added, in a press statement on the sidelines of the preparations for the K9 Security Inspection Departments’ Conference of Experts during the International Police Summit in Dubai, that the department introduced the specialty of searching for missing persons underwater about a year ago, and the police dogs finally succeeded in locating a missing person under water within a specific perimeter while they were accompanied by Its trainers are on the surface of a boat, after which the marine rescue teams begin their work by diving and recovering the drowned body, stressing that the sniffer dogs have proven their efficiency in distinguishing the smells under the water and locating the drowned people.

In addition, Al Mazrouei stressed that the Global Police Summit is an opportunity for security inspection departments to discuss ways to meet the challenges posed by the nature of the weather in the UAE and countries of a similar nature in front of the ability of police dogs to perform their work efficiently.

He explained that many changes occur, especially in the health of dogs during the extremely hot summer months, as their activity level decreases, they quickly become exhausted, and their performance efficiency decreases, so some procedures and measures are taken to provide a moderate temperature environment, and discussions are taking place with international experts during the summit, about better ways to improve The external work environment for police dogs, in addition to finding new standards in their selection, and ways to deploy police dog patrols in residential areas of security concern.

He pointed out that the first session of the Global Police Summit provided an opportunity for officers of the Security Inspection Department to present their successful experience in detecting people likely to be infected with infectious diseases by police dogs, pointing out that this experience received great interest from the French police, and they partnered with them to conduct a bilateral study. In this aspect, the two sides reached advanced results in this specialty.

In the same context, global police leaders specialized in the work of K9 security inspection units unanimously agreed on the importance of exchanging best experiences and practices, and strengthening cooperation to contribute to combating crimes of all kinds. The expert in the health and welfare of police dogs, Dr. Marty Becker, said that there is an urgent need to strengthen security resources. In light of the escalation of threats, and police dogs are considered one of the most important of these resources, given that they meet the call of duty in all circumstances, and cannot be absent from work under any reason, and risk their lives to protect those they work with at a lower cost.

Baker added, “Dogs not only have strong senses that allow them to detect explosives, flammable materials, narcotics, and prohibited fruits and vegetables, but they may also become ‘emergency responders’ when prompt and urgent intervention is required, as is the case with operations officers, who put their lives on the line.” touchstone for their fellow human beings.

He added that trainers of police dogs previously relied on a method known as “negative reinforcement for training dogs”, which relied on reprimand and punishment when performing incorrect behavior, but the situation is different today as it applies a method of positive reinforcement based on reward, and depends on motivating the dog when it performs a behavior. correct.

For her part, Janet Crespo, a researcher at the University of Florida, stated that the Global Police Summit is a very important tool, by urging police and legal authorities and relevant organizations to communicate on a global scale, and to create interactive platforms that allow for a faster exchange of experiences and new technologies from researchers, and to see the requirements and needs. trainers in the field.

It is noteworthy that the police dog conference, which will be held within the World Police Summit during the period from 7 to 9 March, discusses several challenges with the participation of a group of experts in the field, including the lack of sufficient experience to know the main factors that affect the sense of smell in the dog, and ways to strengthen the relationship between dogs and their handlers, and knowledge of science-based tactics to reduce fear, anxiety, and stress that dogs may experience on the job.

Exchange of knowledge An expert in training police dogs, Graeme Jones, stated that the exchange of knowledge and practices between the various law enforcement agencies in the world has become a vital and urgent matter, so the importance of the Global Police Summit stands out, which provides these agencies with the opportunity to discover the knowledge, scientific and technical capabilities and capabilities of those working in this field. side, leading to safer communities.