Dubai Police has come a step closer to imagination in rehabilitating police dogs and developing their technical capabilities in this sensitive field, as they were able to train them to detect the causes of arson (deliberate) fires, and to smell odors underwater, in order to contribute effectively to locating drowned people.

It also developed a technique to extract odors from places that sniffer dogs cannot reach, store them in glass containers to smell them, and determine their nature in a suitable place.

The Director of the Security Inspection Department (K9), Major Salah Khalifa Al Mazrouei, told Emirates Al Youm that Dubai Police has developed its training tools in the field of security inspection, using unique techniques at the regional level, which contributed to enhancing the ability of police dogs to storm areas Complicated.

He added that the police dogs in the Dubai Police have demonstrated a great ability to detect the causes or causes of arson, in cooperation with experts in forensic engineering “fires”, in the General Department of Criminal Evidence, in addition to traditional disciplines such as detecting drugs and prohibited substances.

He pointed to the ability of dogs to detect certain types of odors that could be the cause of deliberately igniting fires, such as petroleum products, such as gasoline and diesel, adding that they represent rare cases, but sometimes they occur as a result of disputes, and they are individual accidents.

He emphasized that the Dubai Police had finally dealt with arson, which resulted from a state of extreme anger and a desire for revenge, following the outbreak of a dispute between a couple.

He added that the administration introduced the specialty of searching for missing persons underwater about a year ago, and the police dogs succeeded in locating a missing person under the water, within a specific vicinity while they were accompanied by their trainers on the surface of a boat, after which the marine rescue teams began their work by diving, and recovering the drowned body, stressing that “Sniffer dogs have proven efficient in distinguishing smells under water, and locating drowned people, even if they are on the back of a boat.”

He explained, “Some thought that this was a very difficult matter, in light of the presence of the corpse under the water, which prevents them from smelling its scent, but the reality is that this is an important specialty that exists in America and Europe. Police dogs have contributed to solving the mystery of crimes and helping to reach drowned bodies.

He explained that «there are odors emanating from the human body after his death, even if he was under water. The administration has succeeded in training police dogs to smell these scents, which represents an important addition, especially in accidents resulting from rushing torrents and the formation of water bodies, in addition to the possibility of using them in the event of requesting assistance from friendly countries that are exposed to this type of natural disaster.

Al Mazrouei stated that the Security Inspection Department organizes the Global Forum for Police Dogs, in which the best experts in this field from around the world participate, and present the latest relevant technologies. The forum represents an opportunity to converge and develop experiences.

He added that one of the latest technologies presented by the administration during the forum is harnessing artificial intelligence in developing devices to extract odors from places that are difficult for dogs to reach, and store them in bottles, so that dogs can smell them and determine their source and nature.

He pointed out that this technology has been tested several times, stressing that the device has proven to be very efficient in transmitting the smell from one place to another, which provided a way to overcome the problem of places that are difficult for dogs to enter.

Specialized raid team

The Director of the Security Inspection Department (K9), Major Salah Al Mazrouei, said that the department has established a specialized team for raids using police dogs, consisting of an officer and five trainers, in addition to the dogs that are used when requested by the department concerned with the tactical raid, because of their fear and ability to carry out Various quality tasks.

