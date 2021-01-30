The Acting Head of the Security Inspection Department at Sharjah Police, Major Ali Issa Al Shamsi, told «Emirates Today» that the police dogs contributed to the examination of 1000 samples of the Corona virus for travelers through the air, land and sea ports of the emirate.

He indicated that the dogs received training on the mechanism for examining samples by six citizen trainers, before applying the mechanism to examining arrivals through Sharjah ports, by taking a swab and placing them in a special room in the security inspection section, located at Sharjah International Airport. In the event that the sniffer dogs give positive signals, contact the competent authorities to follow up on the discovered cases.

He pointed out that Sharjah Police was able to introduce remote control technology in police dogs, using lasers and “drone” aircraft, in training and directing them, pointing to their use in the police field in the event of searching for the missing who were swept away by the torrents, and the exhumation of the bodies of the drowned.

Al Shamsi said that the “k9” department has a total of 45 police dogs trained to carry out many tasks, including detection of narcotic substances, crimes and disasters, tracing, rescue, and riot control.

He added that police dogs participated in the implementation of more than 1,200 different inspections last year, noting that they played a major role in uncovering many crimes that were dealt with in complete secrecy, as the luggage of arrivals through Sharjah International Airport and seaports was searched.

He confirmed that the participation of the police dogs resulted in four seizures, which were transferred to the competent authorities. It was also able to uncover the mystery of many cases by tracking criminals and tracing the traces of crimes.

Al Shamsi said that the Security Inspection Department supports eight police departments, represented by the Criminal Investigation Department, to track the impact in the event of murders, the Amiri Guard Department in official events, the Community Police Department, the crime scene, the police station departments, the drug administration, and the prison administration (facilities Correctional and Punitive Correctional Facility), to search prisoners after they are brought before the Public Prosecution Office and carry out a sudden search, and to administer special tasks to search for explosives





