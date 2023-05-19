Female members of the Dubai Police have demonstrated great efficiency as trainers of police dogs, in the Security Inspection Department “K9” of the General Administration of Organizations, Facilities and Emergency Security, in a field in which men have distinguished themselves for a long time.

The director of the K9 security inspection department, Major Salah Khalifa Al Mazrouei, told Emirates Today that the selection of a police dog trainer is carried out according to strict criteria, applied to men and women without discrimination, as he must be characterized by passion and love for dogs in the first place, patience and decency. High physical fitness to be able to move for long hours without stopping while training dogs, as well as quick intuition, quick action, and experience with the nature and habits of dogs, stressing that these standards literally apply to seven female trainers.

The police dog trainers participated in various tasks, including contributing to uncovering drug smuggling crimes in a professional manner, one of which was hidden under two containers, and the other of a smuggler who threw drugs into the sea for fear of being caught.

In detail, the oldest trainer in the Security Inspection Department, Sergeant Fatima Ibrahim Al Jasmi, said that she joined the Dubai Police 21 years ago, and joined the Security Inspection Department to work as a trainer 11 years ago. She considered her the best in her life because it relates to her passion for police dogs.

She added that the police dog is one of the distinguished and intelligent animals, which requires special attention, care and training in addition to entertainment, pointing out that this profession is based on knowledge and experience in addition to love and attention, as the trainer and the dog work long hours, and they need rest after the hard effort they make.

She indicated that building a friendship relationship between the trainer and the dog is the basis for the success of both, as it facilitates training him to carry out various tasks internally and externally, no matter how difficult or complex they are, stressing that she adopted this method of working with her dog, as he is the loyal friend that she relies on and cannot do without, and they traveled together. And they achieved many achievements that they are proud of, such as participating in the detection of the Corona virus during the “Covid-19” pandemic at the state level, and accompanying it on an official scientific mission in France related to benefiting from the sense of smell in monitoring these epidemics, and they achieved excellent results.

Al Jassmi affirmed her pride in working in this difficult profession, translating the confidence of her superiors, and the UAE government, which provided unlimited support for women at the local and global levels.

For her part, a trainer of police dogs, First Corporal Bushra bin Fadel, said that she has been working in the military for 16 years, and worked as a trainer for nearly two years, indicating that she underwent training and passed several courses to work as a trainer, as there are several standards that must be met in this profession, to ensure that mistakes are corrected. .

She added that there is a special relationship that must exist between the trainer and his dog, stressing that this is her first passion, and her attachment to her dog “Zoe” remains the strongest of all, and she cannot imagine her life without him.

While Senior Corporal Sharifa Youssef Al-Ali stated that she has been working as a police dog trainer for five years, and it is the first place she has attended, and she specialized in the field of drug detection, and she contributed with her colleagues to several cases in which dogs proved highly efficient in reaching drugs and apprehending criminals, from Among them were the seizure of large quantities that were hidden under two containers, and another of a smuggler who threw drugs into the sea, but the police dogs were able to reach the place where he was hiding them, and bags used to pack the seized materials, until they were recovered from the sea.

In turn, First Corporal Hamda Hussein Al-Mazmi said that she joined the work as a trainer for police dogs a year ago, and went out on several tasks such as inspection at the airport and performances, pointing out that she was very passionate about dogs, and she had experience in the field of training before joining the Dubai Police, so her work coincided with her hobby, so she excelled in it. this field.

In addition, Major Salah Khalifa Al Mazrouei told «Emirates Today» that the Dubai Police is keen to provide all support and qualification for women elements, in all security fields, no matter how difficult they are, in light of the great competence demonstrated by women, including the field of training police dogs, which requires hard effort. And an exceptional passion, as working hours may extend for a long period during which the trainer does not stop moving, to bring the dog to the best professional level in the field in which he specializes, whether detecting drugs or prohibited substances or inspections and performances.

He added that the trainer must have an effective leadership personality in order to impose his will on the dog and build a relationship of love and mutual respect with him. Their fellow coaches are men.

Choosing a police dog trainer

