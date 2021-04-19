The Orihuela National Police has released the robot portrait of the suspect of sexually assaulting a woman a month ago on the Segura river, as he passed through the Oriolana district of Los Desamparados. Likewise, their possible relationship with two cases of sexual harassment of two other women is being investigated three weeks ago in Beniel.

The consummated sexual assault occurred on Sunday, March 21, when a 60-year-old woman denounced that a man, about 35 years old and of Maghreb origin, approached her at around 9 o’clock when she was walking through the Los Pinos grove, together to the river, a wooded and recreational area.

The aggressor dragged the victim to a secluded place and, among the bushes, sexually assaulted her, according to the complainant told the National Police. After the attack, he fled towards the municipality of Beniel, about two kilometers from the place where the attack took place. For this reason, the investigators of the National Police of the Orihuela police station alerted the different citizen security bodies of the nearby towns of the Region of what happened.

For their part, the agents are investigating individual cases of harassment that occurred on different days in the urban center of the municipality of Beniel and shortly after what happened in Los Desamparados. The two victims, a 25-year-old and a 50-year-old woman, reported that a man approached them at night when they were walking alone, took them by the arm and encouraged them to go with him. Both managed to get away and flee, say sources close to the investigation.

The physical description of the stalker provided by the residents of Beniel is similar to that offered by the woman from the neighboring town of Los Desamparados. For this reason, the agents investigate whether it is the same person. For their part, the agents have chosen to disseminate the robot portrait of the aggressor, drawn up after the physical description provided by the victims.

The poster has been delivered to all police patrols in neighboring municipalities, such as the Santomera Local Police, which has published the image on their social networks with a message requesting citizen collaboration to identify and locate the suspicious.