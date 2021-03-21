Police in the French city of Marseille used tear gas to disperse an unauthorized carnival. It is reported by RIA News citing local media.

More than six thousand people took part in the festive action. According to the law enforcement forces, people “showed complete irresponsibility during the epidemic”, having gathered without masks and not observing social distance.

The police used special means when the crowd reached Zhores Square. Also, several cases were recorded when participants in the procession threw various objects at the guards. Seven people were detained.

On March 18, the French President named the time frame for combating the COVID-19 pandemic and predicted a “difficult period” for the country. After meeting with the country’s leader, the mayor of Poissy, Karl Olive, told how Macron visited the local hospital in Saint-Germain-en-Laye. “It will be difficult for us until mid-April,” Olive Macron quotes.

On January 30, more than 32 thousand people took part in the protests held in France. Demonstrations against the bill “On global security” were held in different cities of the Fifth Republic. In the capital, a peaceful protest escalated into riots and clashes with the police. Law enforcement officers used physical force, water cannons and tear gas against the protesters, their dispersal was captured on video.