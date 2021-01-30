The protests that took place in France on Saturday, January 30, were attended by 32,770 people, 5050 of them in Paris. This is reported by BFMTV with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic.

Demonstrations against the bill “On global security” were held in different cities of France. In the capital, a peaceful protest escalated into riots and clashes with the police. Law enforcement officers used physical force, water cannons and tear gas against the protesters, their dispersal was captured on a video published in Telegram-channel “Military Observer”.

According to the French Ministry of Internal Affairs, on January 30, 35 people were arrested in the country, including 28 on the streets of Paris, two gendarmes were slightly injured during demonstrations.

Protests in France began late last year amid the National Assembly’s support for an article in the Global Security Bill, which criminalizes the dissemination of personal data or other information about police officers. For this, a punishment of one year of imprisonment and a fine of 45 thousand euros is threatened. Critics say the document infringes on freedom of speech.