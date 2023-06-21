Pills seized in Operation Butterfly, in which the National Police and the French Police have participated. Matias Chiofalo (Europa Press)

The National Police and the French Police Nationale have completed an operation to dismantle several synthetic drug warehouses in northern Spain. In the operation, 13 people have been arrested that the investigators place in “one of the largest international criminal organizations dedicated to synthetic drug trafficking,” according to the police note sent this Wednesday. In the 11 searches in Barcelona, ​​Burgos, Cantabria and Madrid, agents have seized 150,000 ecstasy pills, 135 kilograms of speed, 25 of ketamine, four of pink cocaine, 900 vials of anabolic drugs and more than 10,000 liters of precursors. Among those arrested are the leader of the organization, the person in charge of the transformation of synthetic products and drug distributors throughout the north of Spain, the south of France, Barcelona, ​​Ibiza and Madrid. The Operation Butterfly (“butterfly” in English) has also served the researchers to dismantle a laboratory with the capacity to process 100 kilos of speed per month and another for production and distribution of anabolics.

The northern part of Spain has traditionally been the preferred area for synthetic drug traffickers because it provides them with a strategic position for their subsequent distribution, according to anti-narcotics experts from the National Police. On this occasion, the investigation began when investigators discovered the existence of a new organization specializing in the distribution of synthetic drugs in northern Spain and southern France. The investigations, which began in Madrid, took the agents to Cantabria and Burgos, and then to Barcelona, ​​Ibiza and Madrid.

“The boss”

At the head of the organization was a Spaniard known as the boss, who allegedly “was in charge of transporting the drug from the Netherlands” to Spain. From his home in Barcelona, ​​presumably, he coordinated all the activities necessary to import, transform and distribute amphetamine sulphate (speed), describes the police note sent this Wednesday. The criminal network had a storage place where they hid the drug under the supervision of another person in charge of the structure that was in charge of its concealment.

The investigators discovered that, once the drug was received in Barcelona, ​​it was transferred to Alcalá de Henares (Madrid), where a laboratory run by an individual nicknamed The Chemist, presumably responsible for the transformation of synthetic products into amphetamine sulphate (speed). The drug produced by El Químico was distributed in the north of the national territory through three large distribution branches. The Chemist had a parallel business in Barcelona, ​​along with his mother, who, in addition to helping to distribute part of the product produced by his son, assisted him in the manufacture and distribution of anabolic drugs.

One of the drug distribution branches, which they carried out in heated vehicles, that is, with hidden compartments to carry the drug, headed to Burgos, the Basque Country and Cantabria, where they had the “nursery”, or warehouse, located. “Once there, it was delivered to a third person outside the criminal world so as not to attract attention, moving the drugs in shopping bags in order not to attract attention,” the police note details.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

short and long weapons

In the case of Cantabria, the network was presumably led by a man supported by three women, two of them relatives and in charge of distributing the narcotic that they transported from Alcalá de Henares. In this community, a search was carried out in which 30 vacuum-packed bags were located, weighing one kilogram each, containing amphetamine sulfate along with various supplies intended for the distribution of the drug. In addition, five short weapons of various calibers, a long weapon, an electronic immobilizer, more than 200 cartridges, chargers and bladed weapons were seized.

In the search carried out in Barcelona, ​​the agents seized 28 bags with a total of 150,000 ecstasy pills, as well as other narcotic substances: 25 kilograms of ketamine, four of pink cocaine and various tools for vacuum packaging. Also in Barcelona, ​​the home of the mother of El Químico, who allegedly ran an anabolic laboratory, was searched, and the agents found a significant amount of doping substances, as well as cutting substances such as lidocaine, boric acid and caffeine, among others. And lastly, two electronic immobilizers, two extendable fenders, ammunition of various calibers and a rubber ammunition launcher were intervened in the home of the leader of the organization.

A laboratory to manufacture 100 kilos of ‘speed’ per month

In the Alcalá de Henares laboratory, the agents seized nine bags containing one kilo of speed each and a can with oil speed of 25 liters. During the search of the ship, 8,000 liters of chemical products and drums of up to 1,000 liters of capacity were located, which according to the investigators would allow the criminal organization to manufacture 100 kilos of speed a month. “It had a chemical reactor with which up to 72 kilos a week could have been produced,” says the police note. In the searches, the investigators intervened 12 vehicles, some of them with hidden compartments, type “cove” specially designed for the transport of drugs and money, and 39,750 euros in cash.