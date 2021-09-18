Fourteen people accused of being part of a gang that sold drugs through WhatsApp and served consumers in upscale neighborhoods in Rio were arrested this Friday, 17, during Operation Batutinhas, promoted by the Civil Police and the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MP-RJ ). According to the police, the leader of the group is Alluan Araújo, known as Alfafa, who maintained a commercial account on the WhatsApp messaging application under the name Alfafa Batutinha Best Quality Drugs.

Through the application, he offered a menu of drugs, which were sent to the address indicated by the buyer, generally in neighborhoods in the south of Rio or Barra da Tijuca (western zone). Payment could even be made in cryptocurrencies, police say. Alfafa was arrested in Laranjeiras, in the south.

The gang was investigated by the Specialized Police in Arms, Ammunition and Explosives (Disarm) and by the Specialized Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco), of MP-RJ. Eighteen people were identified and denounced by an association for drug trafficking, and all had preventive detention decreed by the 19th Criminal Court of Rio, which has already accepted the accusations – all of them became defendants, therefore. Four defendants were still at large until this Friday night. 31 search and seizure warrants were also served.

“This criminal organization created a domain in upscale neighborhoods in Rio,” said delegate Gustavo Rodrigues Ribeiro, head of Disarme. “They had ex-police officers, who had been expelled, and they used rifles. The gang disputed the sale of drugs even with the kidnapping of rival (traffickers)”.

See too

+ Until 2019, there were more people in prisons than on the Brazilian stock exchange



+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Nicole Bahls had already been warned about her ex-husband’s infidelity

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ Chef playmate creates aphrodisiac recipe for Orgasm Day



+ Mercedes-Benz Sprinter wins motorhome version

+ Anorexia, an eating disorder that can lead to death



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach