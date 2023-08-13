The National Police have arrested 19 people belonging to the organization. NATIONAL POLICE (NATIONAL POLICE)

The National Police, in collaboration with Europol and the German Federal Police, have dismantled the logistics in Spain of a criminal organization allegedly engaged in the smuggling of Syrian migrants to Spain, Germany and Norway. There are 19 people in custody, as reported this Sunday in a note by the Ministry of the Interior. Six of those arrested have entered provisional prison.

The migratory route used by the network – which came to charge 20,000 euros from each victim – crossed countries in Asia, Africa and Europe through air, sea and land routes. To do this, it had established alliances in each country with other criminal organizations and charged migrants for each stage through the method of hawala ―an opaque financial system that acts outside the legal channels through networks of intermediaries―. The police calculate that thanks to this, the members of the network pocketed 2.5 million euros.

The migrants used to depart from the Beirut airport in Lebanon, where they had arrived after crossing the border from Syria. They arrived in Egypt by plane (at a cost of 4,000 euros) and, from there, crossed overland to Libya and Tunisia to Algeria (another 3,500 euros). In the coastal areas of Oran and Mostaganem, they were taken aboard fiber boats for a journey that had to take them to the Peninsula (10,000 euros more).

Once in Spain, they were transferred in vehicles to the seven floors of security that the plot had in the cities of Madrid, Cuenca and Toledo, where they remained hidden in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions (in exchange for 250 euros a week) until they were found. documentation to stay in Spain or to continue by land or plane to Germany or Norway (between 1,000 and 2,000 euros).

In addition to the security floors, the disjointed network had a large fleet of vehicles with which to pick up and transfer Syrian migrants throughout the national territory and to take them to other European countries, mainly Germany and Norway. In the note, the Police emphasizes that its members were perfectly structured in levels, according to their specific functions, to carry out planning, transport, control, financing and support tasks. The network showed a high degree of professionalism.

For the moment, they have been able to verify 69 transfers to Spain that add up to more than 350 Syrian victims. 14 of the arrests have occurred in Toledo, two in Cuenca, two in Madrid and one in Almería. All of them are accused of criminal organization and favoring illegal immigration. In addition, seven searches have been carried out -five in Toledo and two in Cuenca- in which 9,840 euros in cash, five vehicles, numerous mobile terminals and electronic devices and various documentation related to the investigation have been seized.