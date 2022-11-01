The National Police of Peru has caused a stir on social networks, since they also have a squad of ‘superheroes’, who dismantled a family clan that sold drugs in front of a school. This is the ‘Green Squad’, a group of officers specialized in dismantling gangs dedicated to the sale of drugs.

In the images you can see how Captain America, Thor, Spiderman and the Black Widow captured four people and seized coca base, cocaine hydrochloride and marijuana in the town of San Juan de Lurigancho, in Lima.

(Be sure to read: Terror in mid-flight: plane is left with an engine and windows broken by storm).

“In that building, an entire family was dedicating itself to the micro-marketing of drugs. They were going to sell to a nearby park,” Colonel David Villanueva, head of the ‘Green Squad’, told the local media outlet ‘América Noticias’.

Ernesto Michel Portugal, alias ‘Tommy’, Alex Salazar Enrique, Miguel Ángel Salazar Enrique and Sandra Luz Salazar Enrique, alias ‘La Nena’, who made up the ‘Mariátegui’ family clan, were captured at the scene.

In the operation, 3,250 packages of cocaine paste, 287 bags of cocaine and 127 bags of marijuana were seized. In addition, the property is in front of a primary school where there are children, commented the head of the ‘Green Squad’.

(You may be interested in: Terror in Mexico: they record a dog carrying a decapitated human head in its snout).

The National Police called this operation “Operation Marvel” and the costumes were to go unnoticed, since the criminals thought they were going to carry out a Show for the kids.

More news

Tourist records his own death while falling from attraction in Brazil

Macabre discovery: seven members of the same family are found dead

Minor was abused by his classmates and teachers asked for a pact of silence

Video: man disarms thief, shoots him and achieves his capture

WEATHER TRENDS