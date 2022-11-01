The Peruvian National Police carried out an anti-drug operation in Lima this Saturday with officers dressed as superheroes. The elements disguised as Spiderman, Captain America, Thot and Gatúbela captured at least four people accused of forming a drug gang.

The officers donned the hero outfits to go unnoticed, pretending to participate as entertainment in a nearby school show. In the ‘Marvel’ operation, basic coca paste, marijuana and cocaine hydrochloride were also seized.

Follow all the international information in Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.