A police vehicle in Fischerhude. The police discovered two bodies in a house there. © Andre van Elten / TNN / dpa

Terrible discovery in Lower Saxony: the police discovered two bodies during an operation. Apparently a gun was involved.

Fischerhude – The police discovered two bodies in a house on Tuesday evening during a major operation in Fischerhude in the Lower Saxony district of Verden. It is a man and a woman, as a police spokeswoman said.

Nothing has yet been communicated about the cause of death. Previously, a woman was injured and taken to hospital.

A firearm is said to have been used. The police have secured the house, but are also present in the area. According to the information, it is unclear whether one of the dead is possibly a perpetrator. dpa