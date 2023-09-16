Home page World

From: Caroline Schäfer

Police discovered three bodies of newborn babies in the basement of a single-family home in Poland. The alleged mother is being investigated for murder and incest.

Update from September 16th, 8:12 p.m.: In Poland, police discovered three dead newborns in a basement. The alleged mother and father of the 20-year-old woman were arrested. Both are charged with murder and incest.

Father and daughter are said to have been together as a couple for years. The man is said to have shaved his daughter’s head so that she would not be attractive to other men, neighbors told the news portal Fact.pl. In a video on the news portal you can see that the family apparently lived in poor conditions in a house that appeared neglected and almost dilapidated. The 54-year-old is also said to have had an incestuous relationship with another daughter.

First report from September 16th: Gdansk – Police have made a shocking discovery in Poland: officers have found the bodies of three newborn babies in the basement of a single-family home in the northern Polish Pomeranian Voivodeship near the Baltic Sea. This was possibly incest.

Three dead newborns discovered in Poland: mother charged with murder

As a result, a 20-year-old woman is charged with suspicion of murder, and a 54-year-old man was arrested. The public prosecutor’s office confirmed this to the news agency on Saturday (September 16). PAP. Like the Polish station TVN24 reported, the alleged mother faces a life sentence.

Three dead newborns are found in a cellar in Poland. © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa/Symbolbild

A dead baby is said to have been found on Friday (September 15th) in the town of Czerniki – southwest of Gdansk. During the further search of the house, the police discovered another body in an advanced stage of decomposition on Saturday night.

Background unclear: Police discover three dead newborns in Poland – suspected incest

The emergency services came across the third dead infant on Saturday morning. The background to the case was initially unclear. Like the Polish news portal Onet reported that the 20-year-old was said to be the mother of the dead children and the woman’s father. The birth of the first newborn is said to have taken place around three weeks ago.

According to the portal, the woman is currently being interrogated. "The man will be questioned next," quoted Onet the public prosecutor.