On Monday night, police officers found a dead child and his mother in a car on a forest path. According to police, the woman was alive. The circumstances are still unclear.

IThe police discovered a dead child in a car in Mittenwalde, Brandenburg on Monday night. A police spokesman told the German Press Agency on Monday morning. According to initial police findings, the child's mother was also found in the car. She was therefore alive and receiving medical care, as the spokesman said.

According to police reports, the child was six years old and the mother was 40 years old. The police initially did not provide any information about the gender of the child. According to reports, emergency services discovered the parked car on a street in the Brusendorf district at around 1:52 a.m. The circumstances are still completely unclear, it was said. Police forces, rescue services and emergency doctors were on site early Monday morning.

According to a dpa photographer, the car was parked on a forest path near Autobahn 10 at Schönefelder Kreuz. The road is surrounded by fields. The area on site was cordoned off extensively. Red caution tape was visible. In addition to ambulances, forensic investigators were also on site.